× Woman injured, man in custody following stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been injured and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing on the city’s northwest side.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2200 block of NW 27th Street.

Officers at the scene told News 4 the man and woman are in some sort of domestic relationship and she was stabbed outside of the home.

The woman was transported to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The man was taken into custody. Police are still investigating.