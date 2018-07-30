Woman sentenced for plotting to kill Oklahoma man, stealing his truck

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her role in the murder of an Oklahoma man in 2017.

In July of 2017, family members called police to report 41-year-old Harold Jones missing after no one could remember seeing him after June 29.

On July 8, officers in Texas made a traffic stop involving a person driving Jones’ missing truck. The driver told investigators that he bought the truck in Clarksville, Texas.

After chasing down leads in Texas, Oklahoma investigators were led to a well north of Idabel where they found Jones’ body.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 42-year-old Marvin Earl Baty, 31-year-old Heather Melancon and 25-year-old Bo Greenwood on one count of second-degree murder.

Authorities say they believe that Jones was killed while the suspects were trying to steal his truck.

Earlier this year, Melancon decided to plead guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

According to KXII, Melancon was sentenced to 35 years in prison for plotting to kill Jones and steal his truck.

She is eligible for parole in about 30 years.