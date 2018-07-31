× 17-year-old girl in DHS custody will “age out” soon, hoping to find home before it’s too late

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ashley is 17 and a delight to be around. She enjoys music, dancing and reading.

Ashley also loves doing fun activities with her friends. For her birthday, she got to invite them to her very own party.

On this day, we took Ashley to the downtown metropolitan library where we explored the teen section. It didn’t take long for Ashley to find something that piqued her attention.

“I didn’t know there were computers here,” she said.

And, that’s when we discovered what really lights her up: singing.

When she’s not singing, the 17-year-old is busy at school learning about geography. When asked about why she’d like to visit other states, she said “So I can meet more people.”

But, those adventures can wait. For now – Ashley just wants a home.

“So I can have more family and freedom,” she said.

She went under DHS custody when she was 8 years old. You can imagine – that can be a lonely world for a child, which is why she longs for a mom, a dad and even an older brother or sister.

Right now, she doesn’t feel like she has a grown up to talk to.

“To open up,” she said.

It’s the reason the sweet, young lady wants a place to call home – a request no child, no matter what age, should ever have to make.

For more information on adopting Ashley, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit okfosters.org.

‘A Place To Call Home’ is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.