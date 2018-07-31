× Agents: Man shot, killed by son in Perkins

PERKINS, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Perkins involving a father and son.

On Sunday, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Payne St. in Perkins following a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found 61-year-old Thomas Richard Craine with a gunshot wound.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say Craine was reportedly shot and killed by his son, 36-year-old Jerry Ray Craine.

Investigators say the pair lived together inside the home where the shooting occurred.

At this point, officials are not releasing what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Once the investigation is complete, the evidence will be turned over to the district attorney’s office, who will determine if charges will be filed.