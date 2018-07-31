Brick by brick: City crews to keep facades of historic buildings destroyed by fire

WAGONER, Okla. – One year after a fire destroyed several historic buildings, city leaders are taking steps to rebuild the damaged buildings.

On July 30, 2017, fire crews from 13 different agencies were called to a massive fire in downtown Wagoner.

In all, officials say at least five businesses were destroyed, including some that were built in the 1800s.

One of the buildings that was destroyed was the Owl Drug pharmacy, which had just celebrated its 115th anniversary.

After the fire, city leaders purchased the properties with the hopes of rebuilding them.

According to FOX 23, crews will begin dismantling the facades of the buildings. They will clean each brick, wrap them and store them in a safe place.

Officials say they hope to save the facade and demolish what can’t be saved. Crews will then be able to put the original bricks back on the buildings when they start the rebuilding process.

City leaders say they want the new buildings to look as similar to the old ones as possible.