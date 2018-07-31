DPS: Computer problem reported at driver’s license offices, tag agencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Drivers across Oklahoma who need to renew their licenses may have to wait, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The agency announced that a power outage on Sunday morning caused an issue with computer hardware, which is affecting the driver's license system.

Officials say the driver's license system is down at all sites across the state.

At this point, authorities say driver's license sites and tag agencies are unable to process driver's licenses or ID requests.

Agency leaders say they are working to fix the problem, but don't know how long that will take.