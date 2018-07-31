× Driver’s license system down throughout Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers across Oklahoma who need to renew their licenses may have to wait, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

“We don’t have any idea how long it’s going to be before the issue’s corrected,” said Capt. Paul Timmons with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

DPS announced a power outage on Sunday morning caused an issue with computer hardware, which is affecting the driver’s license system.

“It’s a hardware issue between the hardware here and the vendor that actually does the driver’s license. They aren’t able to receive the information,” Timmons said.

Officials said the driver’s license system is down at all sites across the state.

At this point, authorities said driver’s license sites and tag agencies are unable to process driver’s licenses or ID requests.

“I panicked because it was the last day,” said Thea Albertson, whose license expired Tuesday. “I procrastinated, put it off and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do I have to bring in extra paperwork? Do I have to follow extra steps?’ I just need to get this done. You know, I’m on my lunch break from work. I have to go back to work.”

But, can you drive if you aren’t able to renew your expired license right now?

“Legally, your license is expired,” Timmons said. “Probably, at most, you could be cited for not having a valid driver’s license. You know, every law enforcement officer has that discretion.”