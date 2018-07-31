× Firefighters battle large blaze at vacant home in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A home in southwest Oklahoma City suffered extensive damage following a fire on Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Fire Department received a 911 call about smoke coming from a home near S.W. 25th St. and S. Walker.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Investigators say the home is vacant, adding that the windows and doors had been boarded up in the past.

Although it was vacant, authorities say the home was full of clutter. Firefighters say the home had been burned in the past, compromising the stability of the structure.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.