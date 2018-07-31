× Former Oklahoma teacher charged after admitting to relationship with student

CLAREMORE, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher has turned herself in to police after she says she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Authorities say 24-year-old Mary Bumsted was charged with sexual battery following the allegations.

According to a court affidavit obtained by KJRH, the former Claremore High School teacher was having a relationship with a 17-year-old student during the last school year.

Bumsted allegedly told investigators that she and the student “kissed on at least four occasions.” However, Bumsted says they have “never done anything sexual other than kissing.”

The affidavit says that Bumsted realized the relationship with inappropriate, so she ended it and reported it to police.

Claremore Public Schools Superintendent Brian Frazier told the Claremore Progress that Bumsted is no longer an employee of the district.