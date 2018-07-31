Game wardens searching for poachers across Oklahoma

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. – Game wardens across Oklahoma are asking for the public’s help finding poachers who are killing deer out of season.

Game Warden Daniel Perkins says that two whitetail deer were shot on either Friday night or Saturday morning. Investigators believe the shooters were traveling in an ATV, and the deer were shot with a rifle along Prairie Hill Road in Jackson County.

Earlier this month, a deer was found with a bullet hole behind its shoulder on C.R. South 670, between CR. East 270 and 280, in Delaware County.

If you have any information on that case, call (918) 857-8597 or (918) 533-2678.