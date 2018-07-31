× Lawsuit on commission underfunding heard by court referee

OKLAHOMA CITY – The battle over claims of underfunding with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission was brought to a Supreme Court hearing room on Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit was heard by a court referee who will make a recommendation on whether the case will be taken up by the Supreme Court at all. Filed in late June by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, the lawsuit lists five separate entities: Governor Mary Fallin’s office, Oklahoma Senate, Oklahoma House of Representatives, Office of Management and Enterprise Services, and the State Treasurer’s office.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission is responsible for promulgating rules of campaigns for state elective offices, campaigns for initiative and referenda, and conflicts of interest for state officers and employees. It proposed more than $3.3 million for it’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget and ultimately received roughly $710,000.

“Underfunding the Commission has been the norm. However, at this point it is clear the Legislature is trying to starve the Commission and render it ineffective, the Commission is requesting the Court uphold the constitutional requirement of ‘sufficient’ funding,” the lawsuit states. “FY2019 covers an extremely busy election year, with the most campaign committees registered with the Commission in history. Sufficient resources to undertake review of campaign reports and enforcement of the Commission’s Ethics Rules will be critical in FY2019.”

The lawsuit further states the Commission needs, at a minimum, an additional 17 employees.

Cara Rodriguez, an attorney with Glenn Coffee and Associates, represented the Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Senate maintains the case represents a “non-justiciable political question.” Policy making, specifically, fiscal policy making is something that is required to occur in the Legislative Branch, Rodriguez told News 4.

“It puts the court in a difficult position. How is the court supposed to make such determinations? Because it is something that typically happens in the legislative branch, it requires the Court to step in the shoes of the Legislature and do things it normally does not,” she said.

A timeline of when a recommendation is not known as this time.