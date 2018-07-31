Lawton residents discover graffiti on cars, houses

LAWTON, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community made a shocking discovery early Monday morning.

Authorities say several Lawton residents woke up on Monday morning to realize that their property had been vandalized.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department say they received several calls about graffiti covering cars and houses on Lake Avenue.

“Stop tagging. I understand that to you, it’s art and you may feel like it’s not hurting anybody, but the damage that you can cause to other’s properties can cost you a lot of money and charges in the end,” Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, with the Lawton Police Department, told KSWO.

Authorities say they believe the graffiti is gang related.