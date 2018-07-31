× Life Time fitness center bringing 300 new jobs to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fitness resort that will be opening its doors this fall is looking to hire dozens of employees in the coming weeks.

Life Time Athletic, a country-club style fitness and athletic resort, is hiring for multiple full-and part-time positions in several areas of the facility.

Organizers say Life Time Athletic will offer amenities like an aquatic center, lap pools, leisure pools, water slides, and a Kids Academy. Group classes will include yoga, Pilates, barbell strength, zumba and core conditioning.

Current open positions include:

LifeSpa: Nail Technician, Stylist, Massage Therapist, Service Coordinator/Receptionist, Esthetician

LifeCafe: Shift Supervisor, Taste Captain, Prep Cook, Café Team Member

Kids Academy: Kids Academy Team Member, Birthday Party Host, Birthday Party Supervisor, Kids Operations Assistant, Martial Arts Instructor, Group Skills Fitness Instructor

Member Services: Member Services Associate, Member Services Specialist,

Group Fitness: Run Lead, Cycle Lead, Run Club Coordinator, Cycle Club Coordinator, EDG Cycle Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Warrior Sculpt Instructor, AMP Cycle Instructor, Power Cycle Instructor, Group Fitness Instructor, Aquatics Group Fitness Instructor

LifeClinic: Chiropractor, Physical Therapist

Facility Operations: Overnight Team Member, Assistant Manager, Team Member, Technician

Aquatics: Masters Swim Team Coach, Aquatics Assistant Manager, Swim Instructor, Head Lifeguard, Aquatics Supervisor, Swim Coach, head Swim Team Coach

Personal Training: Personal Trainer, Group Training Coordinator, Pilates Instructor

Tennis: Desk Team Member, Coordinator, Tennis Pro.

A hiring event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Renaissance Waterford Oklahoma City hotel, located at 6300 Waterford Blvd.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally to meet the club’s leadership team.

Life Time Athletic, located at 2563 W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City, will open in the fall.