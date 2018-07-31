× Man arrested after allegedly breaking into popular bicycle shop

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested following a burglary at a popular bicycle shop along Automobile Alley.

On July 28, officers were called to a burglary at Schlegel Bicycles, located in the 900 block of N. Broadway Ave. in Oklahoma City.

When police arrived, they learned that a man had thrown a rock or brick through the shop’s window and stolen two bikes and a set of wheels.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old William Moultrie after seeing surveillance video from the shop.

Moultrie was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.

Authorities say this is the fourth time the business has been targeted in a matter of weeks.