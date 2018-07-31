Missing 8-year-old Oklahoma City boy found after running away while in DHS custody

ARDMORE, Okla. – A missing 8-year-old metro boy has been found after running away while in DHS custody.

Officials said Elijah Muhammad was found on Tuesday evening in Ardmore and he is “alive and well.” His dad, Elijah Muhammed Sr., has been arrested on one count of child stealing and will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Elijah ran away over the weekend from his grandmother’s apartment in the area of NW 50th and Independence. He was temporarily placed while he was in between foster homes.

Even though the boy was considered a runaway, police exhausted all efforts to find him because of his young age.

Elijah’s mom, Atahia Muhammad, said her son ran away because he did not want to be placed in another foster home. Her three children were taken back in May from her home after allegations of abuse against their father, her husband.

Atahia said her 8-year-old was not the only one missing. Her 12-year-old son, also named Elijah, ran away weeks ago from a foster home and still has not been located.