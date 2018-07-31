Neighbor accused of killing family dog in Midwest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A dog has been shot and killed in its backyard, and police said the man who pulled the trigger lives next door.

Donald Wayne Hill is charged with animal abuse after police said he shot his neighbor’s 2-year-old Australian Shepherd with a pellet gun.

The dog, named Loki, was let out to use the bathroom one night and, when he came back in, his owners, Sydney Little and her mother, Molly Cook, said they knew something was wrong.

“He wasn't breathing right,” Little said. “We thought a snake bit him because the grass was kind of tall.”

Thirty minutes later, Loki was dead. An autopsy revealed Loki had been shot in the chest with a pellet gun.

“It had gone through his bronchial passage, and basically he drowned in his own blood,” Little said.

They reported Loki’s murder to police and, during the investigation, another neighbor pointed them in the direction of Hill.

According to the affidavit, Hill allegedly told that neighbor “he had a pellet gun and was going to ‘take care’ of the dog.'”

When police spoke to Hill, they said he told them Loki’s barking “triggers his PTSD from when he was in Iraq because he was around military dogs” but he denied shooting him.

News 4 tried to reach Hill at his home for comment, but no one went to the door.

Loki is out of jail on bond. He pleaded not guilty to the crime in court, and his next court date is scheduled for August 23.