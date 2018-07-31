Oklahoma woman arrested in connection to roommate’s murder

LUTHER, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has been taken into custody in Texas for the murder of her roommate.

The Hickory Hills Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in rural northeastern Oklahoma County after the fire chief spotted smoke at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“While at the scene, putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the home,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Spokesman Mark Opgrande. “They immediately called the sheriff’s office, and we called our homicide investigators to the scene.”

During their initial investigation, authorities said evidence led them to believe foul play was involved in the female victim’s death.

“Learned through family members that there was another individual who was a roommate who was down in Texas,” Opgrande said. “We have a investigator en route down there to speak to that individual.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was pulled over by a Cooke County, Texas Sheriff’s Deputy near Gainesville three hours later.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Jones was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and desecration of a human corpse.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, while the medical examiner will determine the victim’s exact cause of death.