× One person injured in drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is recovering following a reported drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities were called to a reported drive-by shooting near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King.

Police believe that a person inside a vehicle fired shots at the victim, but it is not known if the victim returned fire.

Officials say one person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.