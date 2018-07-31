One person injured in drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is recovering following a reported drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities were called to a reported drive-by shooting near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King.
Police believe that a person inside a vehicle fired shots at the victim, but it is not known if the victim returned fire.
Officials say one person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made.
35.467560 -97.516428