Organizers say updates are coming to downtown Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will soon be able to enjoy a park that has been updated to fit the community’s needs.

In 2017, the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership received a $200,000 grant from Southwest Airlines’ Heart of the Community program to renovate Kerr Park.

The park, which is located at 120 Robert S. Kerr Ave. in Oklahoma City, already underwent a major renovation but was still not being utilized by downtown employees.

“We found that downtown employees and residents were unsure how to use the space and what activities might be allowed there. We are hoping the new architectural elements and enhanced programming bring people back to Kerr Park, and that they begin thinking of it as a place for them—for the entire community,” said Jill Delozier, vice president at the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

After receiving the grant, crews got to work.

Organizers say the following items will be installed at Kerr Park over the course of the next month:

36 chairs

9 café tables

2 outdoor sofas

4 armchairs

4 loungers

3 BOA play benches

3 standard benches

2 picnic tables with retractable shades

8 planters with trees and flowers

A communal table with 12 seats

1 ping-pong table

Bocce ball and ping-pong equipment

2 trash and recycling stations

Decorative lighting.

“The ultimate goal is for downtown workers and residents to think of this park their own park. In fact, we used the slogan ‘Kerr Park Your Park,’ in our promotional pieces. It would be wonderful to create opportunities for visitors to form an emotional connection to the space and to the city as a whole while visiting the park,” continued DeLozier. “Although we are planning for a high level of programming, another ideal outcome would be for the space to eventually begin self-programming. If people brought their own blankets, games, or even birthday cakes, we would consider it an enormous success.”

The Kerr Park Kick Off Party will serve as the officials unveiling of the park’s new amenities. It will feature a live DJ, yard games and complimentary pizza for all guests while supplies last.

The event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, will be free and open to the public.