OSBI: Man shot, killed by his son

PERKINS, Okla. - A man has been shot and killed, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the gunman was his son.

It happened Sunday night in Perkins. The victim, Thomas Craine, and his son, Jerry Craine, were living together at the time.

News 4 spoke with the woman who called 911. She said she was taking her trash out when a neighbor, who heard the gunshots and was also outside, yelled for her to go back inside.

The woman did not want to go on camera, but her and other neighbors said it scared them.

"We heard something go pop, pop, pop," Cassandra Allen, a neighbor, said. "We thought some kids were shooting some fireworks."

Allen lives right up the road from the Craines. She had just gotten home from church when she heard the gunshots

"We tried to stop, and look, and peek and see what's going on," Allen said. "Then, maybe three minutes later, we heard a short siren, and that was it."

Neighbors said some of the shooting took place outside of the home and a few stray bullets even hit one of their cars.

Allen said the entire neighborhood was outside once police got there, making sure everyone was okay.

"We saw people just coming out of nowhere trying to see whats going on, then we noticed something had happened," she said. "It was kind of strange because this is a quiet neighborhood. Everybody is family in the neighborhood. Everybody knows everybody."

Allen said it makes her want to hold her family a little bit closer and learn from the unfortunate situation.

"That's something that you just don't want to see happen," she said. "You don't want to see a loved one get shot or just having a loved one being placed in that situation, that you have to shoot another loved one. It's still horrible either way you look at it."

OSBI said they are still looking into what let up to the shooting. They will turn over the reports to the Payne County DA's office where they will determine if charges will be filed.