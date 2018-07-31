Police chief: Teen killed while playing Russian roulette

HASKELL, Ark. – Authorities in central Arkansas say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot himself while playing a game of Russian roulette.

Haskell Police Chief Mike Hardester says the teen was playing Russian roulette on Friday when he shot himself. Hardester tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that two other teenagers who were present tried to stop the 15-year-old, but backed off when he kept pulling the trigger.

Hardester says the teen’s parents were not home at the time.

The police chief says an investigation is ongoing and that the case file will be forwarded to prosecutors, who will determine whether any charges should be filed.