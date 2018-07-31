× Police investigate shooting at apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the southwest side.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3900 block of S. Portland Ave.

Police said a man was shot in the leg in the courtyard of the apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition but responsive.

According to police, the shooter was a light-skinned black man wearing a maroon shirt and khaki shorts who was last seen running from the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.