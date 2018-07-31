× Police: Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in front of local library, mooning cars in police cruiser

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested a man accused of exposing himself in front of an Oklahoma City library.

On July 26, officers were called to the Ralph Ellison Public Library, located along N.E. 23rd St., after callers told dispatchers that a man was exposing himself and masturbating while children were out in front of the library.

When police arrived, they spotted 41-year-old Freddie Wisner, who is reportedly known for causing these types of disturbances.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wisner told officers that if he was going to jail “then he was going to get naked in the back seat.”

When Wisner learned that he was going to jail, the report states that he “began to pull his pants down” and started climbing all over the back seat.

Authorities say Wisner put his buttocks on the glass when cars would pass.

Wisner was arrested on complaints of trespassing on private property.