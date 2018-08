Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma begins football practice on Friday, and it's the start of the second season under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley's first year wasn't too bad, a Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

That got accomplished despite the fact Riley didn't even get hired until fewer than two months before preseason practice started.

This time around, Riley has had a whole year to take his time and check every detail.