Study lists Oklahoma highway as 'second most dangerous highway in the United States'

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – While wrecks can happen on any road in the United States, there are some that tend to be more dangerous for drivers than others.

Officials say there are more than 34,000 car accidents that result in death across the country every year. More than half of those crashes occur on highways.

A recent study analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, and the news wasn’t good for one Oklahoma highway.

The study listed Oklahoma State Hwy 9 as the second most dangerous highway in the country.

The highway, which spans 348 miles across the state, is the second longest highway in Oklahoma.

However, the report states that the stretch of road in Cleveland County accounted for most of the fatality accidents on the highway.

The study says 50 fatal crashes were reported on the highway from 2010 through 2016.