Supporters of Julius Jones rally at Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY - In the shadows of the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday night, supporters of Julius Jones held a rally to continue pleas of his innocence.

"Today's objective is to keep the momentum going, keep that positivity, keep that awareness for Oklahoma City," said lifelong friend Jimmy Lawson.

Julius, then 19, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, the Edmond businessman who was gunned down in cold blood in his driveway. Julius, his friends and family have maintained, since the incident, he is innocent of the crime.

This month, Julius is the focus of a three-part documentary series. 'The Last Defense' tells Julius' story and has opened eyes to possible missteps by law enforcement and the judicial system in the conviction of Julius back in 1999.

"This is what we have been hoping for all this time, for hope, prayer, to get a chance, you know, to be heard," said Anthony Jones, Julius' father.

"It's been really, really, really, really fortunate for me to see my friend have a sense of hope, the last week and a half has been a turnaround for him, he understands that people have given him a second chance," Lawson said.

As Julius sits on death row in McAlester, there are reports the investigation into his conviction continues.

His lawyers are pressing for the DNA testing of critical evidence. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is looking into racial bias by certain members of the original jury.

There are also reports there might have been unreported deals cut by prosecutors with witnesses who testified against Julius.

Julius' supporters said they will continue to contact the governor and the attorney general's office to make sure Julius gets every opportunity for a second chance at an acquittal.

"Continue to keep the momentum going, continue to keep him uplifted, allow the system to do what they are currently doing and we hope that he can be exonerated," Lawson said.