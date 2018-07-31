“There’s no reason for something like that to happen,” Cyclist killed after being hit by pickup truck

TULSA, Okla. – Thiemo Schmidt came to Tulsa just five years ago, but immediately became part of the city’s cycling community.

“Always smiles, always laughs, loved biking, that was his other passion besides running,” Zach Stegman, Schmidt’s friend, told KJRH.

Schmidt moved to the Sooner State from Germany about five years ago, but you would never know by the number of friends he made in Tulsa.

“Very quickly became part of the cycling scene here. He always had a big smile on his face, was always around anytime there’s a group riding, always willing to do whatever it took to help out and make things happen. It’s unfortunate we’re not gonna have him with us anymore,” Bentley Wright said.

On Saturday, Schmidt and a friend were cycling home along 11th St. when police say a pickup truck rear-ended Schmidt.

Schmidt was killed in the crash.

Authorities say Schmidt was doing everything right by having the proper lights on and riding in the far-right lane.

“There’s no reason for something like that to happen to somebody who had such a bright future. I mean he just graduated college. He moved back, he got a great job, excited for life, excited for the future,” Stegman said.

At this point, it is unclear whether the driver will face charges.