The Oklahoma City Thunder released their preseason schedule on Tuesday.

The Thunder will play four preseason games in just seven days, with three of them in the state of Oklahoma.

Tipoff times have not been announced yet.

Date Opponent

Wed., Oct. 3 Detroit

Fri., Oct. 5 at Minnesota

Sun., Oct. 7 Atlanta (in Tulsa)

Tue., Oct. 9 Milwaukee

Tickets for the game in Tulsa are already on sale, while tickets for the games at Chesapeake Arena go on sale September 25.