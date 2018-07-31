Woman says she shot, killed her husband after he bought porn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE HALL, Ark. - An Arkansas woman was arrested Saturday after telling authorities she shot and killed her husband because he bought pornography, KATV reported.

Patricia Hill, 69, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of her husband, 65-year-old Frank Hill.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office went to the Hill residence after Patricia called 911 and said she had shot her husband. Frank's body was found on the floor inside a utility shed at their home.

Patricia told authorities she had canceled her husband's order of video pornography. He placed another order, and that is when she confronted her husband in the shed.

Frank was hit by bullets in the head and leg. Patricia is being held in jail without bond.