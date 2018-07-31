Work underway for a new skate park along Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular park along a busy lake will soon be home to a new skate park.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, work is underway on a new skate and BMX area at Stars and Stripes Park along Lake Hefner.

Organizers say there will be a street course, and a large area meant for intermediate skaters and BMX riders.

This will be the fourth skate park in Oklahoma City.

Right now, skaters can head to the Matt Hoffman Skate Park in Wiley Post Park, Route 66 Skate Court in western Oklahoma City or the South Lakes Skate Court, located at 4210 S.W. 119th St.

The Stars and Stripes skate park is expected to open to the public in September.