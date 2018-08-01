Authorities identify woman found dead inside burning home near Luther

LUTHER, Okla. – A woman who was found dead inside a burning home near Luther on Monday has been identified.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 22-year-old Miranda Pederson on Wednesday.

The Hickory Hills Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in rural northeastern Oklahoma County after the fire chief spotted smoke at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“While at the scene, putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the home,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Spokesman Mark Opgrande. “They immediately called the sheriff’s office and we called our homicide investigators to the scene.”

During their initial investigation, authorities said evidence led them to believe foul play was involved in the female victim’s death.

"Learned through family members that there was another individual who was a roommate who was down in Texas," Opgrande said.

21-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Jones was taken into custody in Texas for the murder of Pederson.

She was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and desecration of a human corpse.

She was transported back to Oklahoma Tuesday and is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail without bond.