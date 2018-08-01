× Board of Health passes new medical marijuana rules

OKLAHOMA CITY – It seems that changes are once again coming to the state’s medical marijuana program.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Board of Health had another meeting to discuss proposed changes to the previously approved medical marijuana laws.

Earlier this month, the board narrowly approved rules that included two controversial plans. The rules restricted smokable forms of medical marijuana from being prescribed to patients, and they also required a pharmacist be employed at every dispensary.

Following the board's approval of the rules, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter told the board to amend the controversial rules, saying it overstepped its authority on the matter.

In a letter sent to Interim Health Commissioner Tom Bates, Hunter said the board’s role in limiting the forms of marijuana products is confined to food and safety standards that are in line with food preparation guidelines. This would not apply to prohibiting the sale of smokable, vapable, edible or other forms of marijuana.

"The board has not been given any express or implied statutory authority to impose additional requirements on licensees. Thus, the board rules improperly require every licensed dispensary to have 'a current licensed pharmacist' present 'on-site at least 40 hours per week,'" Hunter said.

Last week, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority released a set of proposed changes to the regulations.

Under the proposed rules, the requirement for a licensed pharmacist has been removed.

In a big move, the new draft also removed sections of the rules that limited "the forms of medical marijuana and prohibit the dispensing of marijuana in flower, dry leaf, or plant form." It also removes the limitations on THC content, and adds six mature plants and six seedling plants to the approved transaction amount.

On Wednesday, the board passed the new rules that were approved by Attorney General Mike Hunter.

