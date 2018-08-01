Children’s Hospital employee pays it 4ward to coworker going above and beyond the call of duty 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Hospitals can be a scary place, especially for children. A lot of things can go wrong, but on the ninth floor of The Children’s Hospital, things often go right.

"Sheila just always has that joyful, helpful spirit that she doesn't just keep to herself. She spreads it throughout the hospital,” Dustin Brown said.

Sheila Campbell’s face is one of the first things many families see when they arrive through the doors at the hospital. It is where children come for surgery.

She arrived a little early for her shift. She was called in for her annual work evaluation as well as a Pay It 4Ward surprise.

"She has such an impact on not just us here as employees, but as a community, because everyone who comes in is part of the community. Everybody who comes in is somebody's child, somebody's sister, brother,” Brown said.

It is an impact that reaches far outside the hospital. Brown is one of Campbell's coworkers and nominated her for Pay It 4Ward.

"Even when she has nothing, she is always giving to others,” he said.

So, News 4, along with First Fidelity Bank, have the honor of doing the giving, and this time Campbell is on the receiving end for a change.

"A lot of times it's Sheila. They're like, 'the girl at the desk, I didn't have a dollar to go the soda machine. Sheila gave me a dollar. That meant the world to me,’” her supervisor Mandy Carrera said. "So for somebody who is not at the bedside providing patient care to get recognized is a huge thing."

"You just see these people walking by here sad. You can't help your child, and when you can't help your child whose life is in someone else's hands that's hard. So maybe I can say something to make them smile,” Campbell said. "Just one day let them forget about what they're going through when they go through that door. So when they see me, I want to give them a hug, pray with them, cry.”

