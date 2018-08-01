Choctaw police hoping to identify persons of interest involved in theft of truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCTAW, Okla. - The Choctaw Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying persons of interest involved in the theft a truck from a Choctaw neighborhood.

Police say the pickup was stolen Saturday.

Video of the theft shows several people exiting a vehicle and entering vehicles parked at the residences.

Key were taken from one pickup which police say were used to steal a white 2014 Ford F-250 pickup.

The stolen vehicle has a Louisiana license plate of C141884.

If you have any information, call the Choctaw Police Department at 405-769-3821.