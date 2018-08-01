Fire at home in west Oklahoma City extinguished

Posted 7:51 pm, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:15PM, August 1, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews responded to a home on the city’s west side Wednesday evening to battle a house fire.

Fire crews were near N. Council Road and Reno Ave.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says upon arrival, they could see heavy smoke and flames.

Officials say the fire started on the exterior and spread to the attic.

Fire investigators will determine a cause of the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.