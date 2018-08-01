Fire at home in west Oklahoma City extinguished

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews responded to a home on the city’s west side Wednesday evening to battle a house fire.

Fire crews were near N. Council Road and Reno Ave.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says upon arrival, they could see heavy smoke and flames.

TAC 6: House Fire – 600 Block of Tompkins Dr. – Crews are on the scene of a 1 story residential structure with heavy smoke and flames visible. Command reports a possible attic fire. – DM 7:43 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 2, 2018

Officials say the fire started on the exterior and spread to the attic.

UPDATE: TAC 6 – House Fire – 600 Block of Tompkins Dr. – The fire has been extinguished. This started on the exterior and progressed to the attic, with limited damage to the living space of the structure. No injuries reported. – DM 8:11 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 2, 2018

Fire investigators will determine a cause of the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.