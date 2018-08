× Details on OSU Fan Appreciation Day

Oklahoma State will hold its annual Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, August 4.

Details on the event were released Wednesday.

Doors will open at Gallagher-Iba Arena at 1:30, with autograph signing going on from 2:30 to 4:30.

Both the OSU football and soccer teams will sign autographs for fans.

Only one item per fan per coach or player will be signed, and no photos will be permitted.