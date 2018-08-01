Dog to undergo surgery after being shot in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALDRON, Ark. - A man could soon be facing felony charges after he allegedly shot a dog in the head.

On Tuesday, Toby Ingle, who lives in the neighborhood, said he heard a gunshot outside of his home.

When he walked outside, he saw his neighbor shooting a dog named Bailey. Ingle says the dog was on his rental property, and that his neighbor who shot the dog lives on a corner near the two homes.

Ingle says Bailey, who is believed to be less than a year old, was dropped off in the neighborhood and does not belong to anyone.

"The little dog can't speak for himself and there is no reason for him to be shot. Whatever he did wasn't a killing offense at all. We have dog catchers and stuff in place and there is laws against what he did," Ingle said.

Police were called to the neighborhood after Ingle and the neighbor got into an argument over the incident. They told Ingle they would find the dog.

Ingle said he used his dog to track the blood trail and later found Bailey in high grass about a few hundred yards away from his home.

Bailey was taken by animal control and then the veterinarian's office the next day. Ingle says two other dogs were taken in to be spayed or neutered before Bailey, who received surgery to have the bullet removed.

"She said it was no life threatening injury at all. The dog would be just fine. She said the bullet could be left in there or she could remove it. I told her to go ahead and remove it. The bullet casing was just under the skin. She said she would just use a local anesthetic." Mayor Neil Cherry said. "I wanted the dog treated right and humanely."

The neighbor who fired the gun at Bailey told KFSM he shot the dog because it was tearing up things in his yard. He says he is surprised that police may seek felony animal cruelty charges against him because he said he had called animal control in the past, but nothing was done.

The City of Waldron will pay for Bailey's recovery.

City officials say if no one claims Bailey after five days, he will be put up for adoption.