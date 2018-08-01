DPS: Issue affecting driver’s license locations, tag agencies has been fixed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers across Oklahoma who need to renew their licenses will now be able to do so, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, officials announced that the computer system serving statewide driver’s license offices and tag agencies has been repaired.

DPS announced a power outage on Sunday morning caused an issue with computer hardware, which affected the driver’s license system.

“It’s a hardware issue between the hardware here and the vendor that actually does the driver’s license. They aren’t able to receive the information,” Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, told News 4 on Tuesday.

As a result, the driver’s license sites and tag agencies were unable to process driver’s licenses or ID requests.

“I panicked because it was the last day,” said Thea Albertson, whose license expired Tuesday. “I procrastinated, put it off and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do I have to bring in extra paperwork? Do I have to follow extra steps?’ I just need to get this done. You know, I’m on my lunch break from work. I have to go back to work.”

On Wednesday, officials announced that the problem had been fixed and all agencies appeared to be fully functioning.

DPS technicians say they will be monitoring the system to prevent any other problems from occurring.