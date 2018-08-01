Dream home becomes nightmare when drilling well moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE, Okla. - An eyesore in one small, metro community. A padded wall now marks the spot where a BP well is set to to go.

"We moved out here and the view was so nice," said Trevor Evans.

Evans said now the view isn't so nice with the padded wall shielding the site. Before you reach Evan's ranch house, you're greeted by a trail of signs.

"When we sell our home, no one in their right minds is going to want to live next to that," he said.

Besides the heavy traffic and dust from the site, Evans said he's concern about the possibility of an explosion.

"I just wish that BP - they lost $500 million in the Gulf; they can't tell me that they couldn't move this to a better spot rather than put my family and kids in a dangerous situation," he said.

Not too far in Purcell, Joe Branco just experienced the same thing.

"It turned our lives upside down and even questioned why we're even here," he said.

The BP well is now Branco's new neighbor. And, he believes more could be popping up in McClain County.

"I hear they're putting up 180 wells in the next seven years in McClain County alone," he said.

Evans was told the same thing, however the company said:

"No, BP does not have plans to drill 'hundreds' of wells in or near Wayne, Okla.," said a spokesperson.

The company sent a statement that read:

"BP is in the process of drilling one well about a mile outside of Wayne, Okla. That well has been permitted in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations. It is the only well planned in this area for 2018. If this well is productive, we may drill a second well there in 2019."

Evans said he just hopes it's a wake-up call for homeowners to get involved in their town hearings.

"You don't have a say so once this goes up; at least, if you're at the meeting, you do have a chance to voice your concerns," he said.

Neighbors just hopes the oil company thinks twice before building so close to homes.