Edmond teachers participate in first 'STEM' conference

EDMOND, Okla. – The first day of school is already here for some students, and Edmond teachers got a jump start on the school year by going back to class on Tuesday.

Nearly 400 educators met for the first ever STEM conference, where they learned how to develop students into problem solvers.

Teachers were then put to the test themselves. One team exercise meant working together to make their own water filter.

School starts for Edmond students on Aug. 16.