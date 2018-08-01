From ‘Shift’ to ‘Beyond’. Current Studio’s newest art experience starts construction.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- You have to follow a longer thread to piece together what will be a completed art work by the Fall Equinox.

A year ago Current Studio co-founder Kelsey Karper oversaw the same sort of building project on a smaller scale that ended up being 'Shift', an immersive and interactive exhibit that proved wildly popular.

"Anyone who came to 'Shift' will recognize this piece," says Karper on a walking tour of Current Studio's newest venture. "This is the head that was at one of the entries."

This summer the same sort of project is three times larger, incorporating the work of 25 different artists plus volunteers.

Karper adds, "With everyone on our team we have close to 60 people."

What planners are calling 'Beyond' starts with one room, this one.

All you can see now is the frame inside the old tire store office this room used to be.

"It will give lots of hints about what's to come in the next space," she says.

Follow the threads though and you'll find small elements that are planned for a kind of painting you can walk into and touch.

Karper explains, "It's a fully interactive, immersive, art experience."

Go through another door and you'll see four more doors or pathways.

Each will contain a separate experience.

Just think back to what we showed you in 'Shift' and then expand.

"There is something to look at everywhere," she says. "Of course, you can touch everything and some things will respond when you touch them."

Each doorway is previewed on a mural outside this old building on South Robinson Avenue.

Up to now the location of 'Beyond' has been a bit of a secret.

What lies 'Beyond' is still a mystery, but it's taking shape right before our eyes.

"Beyond' is scheduled to open its doors to the public on September 22, 2018.

For more information go to http://www.ticketstorm.com/event/factoryobscurapresentsbeyond/mysteryvenue/oklahomacity/21302/