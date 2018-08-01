Man arrested after allegedly rear-ending police patrol car

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re learning more details about an allegedly intoxicated man who rear-ended a police officer.

Last week, John David Carper was arrested on several charges including driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Police say the investigation began after Carper reportedly hit the back of a patrol car near S.W. 89th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say Carper was slurring his words, unsteady on his feet and had difficulty forming sentences after the crash.

According to a police report, Carper admitted to having “three beers and a little vodka.” He also said he was “having a conversation with his son about life” when the accident occurred.

When it came time to take a breathalyzer, police say that he claimed he had too much alcohol in his system that it wouldn’t count.

At the scene, Carper told officers that he “really thought about backing up” and taking off but that he “knew that wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Court records also claim that Carper was arrested for driving under the influence just three days before the crash in Cleveland County.