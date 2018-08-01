× Man taken into custody after allegedly setting fire to furniture at motel

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken into custody after allegedly setting furniture on fire at a metro motel.

Early Wednesday morning, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th St. and I-35, following a reported fire.

Before crews arrived at the scene, people at the motel were able to get the furniture outside of the room.

Once firefighters arrived, they put the blaze out quickly.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. The man responsible for setting the furniture on fire was taken into custody.