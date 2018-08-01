New details on father arrested for allegedly helping 8-year-old son run away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - New information is emerging about the man arrested for allegedly helping his 8-year-old run away Saturday night. Elijah Muhammad Sr. was arrested for child stealing after his 8-year-old, also named Elijah Muhammad, was found safe in Ardmore Tuesday.

"He's a monster to me," said the father of Muhammad's step-children, Ron Drake Jr. "He's very manipulative. He will tell you what you want to hear, or what maybe sounds good to you to make you believe that he's this type of person, which he is not."

Muhammad's children were taken into DHS custody earlier this year because of possible abuse.

"I feel really bad about the kids being taken out of the house, but it's for their safety," Drake said.

News 4 obtained a Notification of DHS Findings that reveal three substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a child by Muhammad.

Muhammad took to social media, denying the allegations on Facebook saying "In 4 Months Of an Investigation I Have Still NOT Been Criminally Charged," and "They Are Allegations NOT FACTS And They Are Completely FALSE."

But Drake said Muhammad confessed to the allegations to other members of their family.

"How are you going to brag about it and then on Facebook talking about how you haven't been charged? It's been this long and you still haven't been charged?" Drake said. "Somebody needs to do something, because these allegations are not fake against him."

News 4 interviewed Muhammad back in 2010 when he was accused of planning an attack on the principal of Douglass High School. When we interviewed him, he didn't say he was the one behind it.

"It doesn't have to come to this, especially when people are coming to you through the proper channels saying listen, there is a problem," Muhammad said back then.

His mother, the woman taking care of 8-year-old Elijah before his disappearance, was the assistant principal of Douglass High School at the time. She was also the victim of an alleged attack in 2011, telling police Muhammad choked her and threatened to burn her house down.

Muhammad pleaded no contendere, admitting there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty, in both cases.

"I want him locked up," Drake said. "I want the world to know, I want people to know what type of person he is. He is not the person he seems to be."

Muhammad's 12-year-old son, also named Elijah Muhammad, also ran away from DHS custody six weeks ago. He has not yet been found.

