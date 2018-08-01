Oklahoma Board of Health to consider changes to medical marijuana program

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Board of Health will meet on Wednesday to vote on proposed changes to the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Board of Health announced that its next meeting will be held on Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

According to an agenda released on Tuesday, the board confirmed that it will consider possible action regarding amendments to the current emergency rules that regulate the use of medical marijuana in the state.

Also, the agenda says the board will have the opportunity to vote on proposed rules that were released by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority last week.

Under the proposed rules, the requirement for a licensed pharmacist has been removed.

In a big move, the new draft also removed sections of the rules that limited "the forms of medical marijuana and prohibit the dispensing of marijuana in flower, dry leaf, or plant form." It also removes the limitations on THC content, and adds six mature plants and six seedling plants to the approved transaction amount.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter told the board to amend the controversial rules, saying it overstepped its authority on the matter.

In a letter sent to Interim Health Commissioner Tom Bates, Hunter said the board’s role in limiting the forms of marijuana products is confined to food and safety standards that are in line with food preparation guidelines. This would not apply to prohibiting the sale of smokable, vapable, edible or other forms of marijuana.

"The board has not been given any express or implied statutory authority to impose additional requirements on licensees. Thus, the board rules improperly require every licensed dispensary to have 'a current licensed pharmacist' present 'on-site at least 40 hours per week,'" Hunter said.

If the board approves the changes, they will then be sent to Gov. Mary Fallin for approval.

Officials say that since there was an online public comment period, there will not be an opportunity for public comment during Wednesday's meeting.