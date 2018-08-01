Oklahoma City high school students can win new car by having perfect attendance

OKLAHOMA CITY – School is back in session for some students across the state, and kids in one school district have an extra incentive to head to class.

While everyone knows that an education is extremely important, it can be tempting at times to ditch class every now and again.

However, a new program by the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is encouraging students to obtain perfect attendance.

Organizers say students with perfect attendance within a nine week period will be eligible to win a new car from Hudiburg.

To be eligible, students must:

Be 16-years-old by the last day of the 2018-2019 school year

Have a valid driver’s license

Be enrolled on or before the first day of each nine-week period

Be enrolled until the last day of the 2018-2019 school year

Attend a ‘brick and mortar’ Oklahoma City high school; charter schools are not eligible.

Violations of the student code of conduct that result in a suspension will cause the student to become ineligible.

In order to get perfect attendance, the students must have no unexcused absences or tardies for any part of the day.

Students with excused absences will still be eligible to participate if they have the proper documentation. Excused absences include:

Medical- must have a doctor’s note

Funeral- immediate family member only

School sponsored activity

Court appearance- student must be directly involved in the case.

Students will have the opportunity to enter the contest a total of five times. If they receive perfect attendance through all four quarters, they will earn one additional entry.

Organizers say 10 finalists will be drawn randomly from across all Oklahoma City Public School high school.

Once the winner is selected, the funding for all costs associated with the tag, title and tax will be awarded by the foundation.