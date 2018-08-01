OSDH holds special meeting, amends emergency medical marijuana rules

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Board of Health voted to amend medical marijuana emergency rules that had required pharmacists in dispensaries and banned the sale of smokable marijuana.

The board voting unanimously to approve the amended rules Wednesday afternoon.

The special meeting was called after Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the board overstepped its authority when it narrowly passed the emergency medical marijuana rules, along with controversial amendments, early last month.

During the last board meeting, former state health department general counsel Julie Ezell advised the board to not approve the pharmacist requirement and prohibiting the sale of smokable marijuana. Gov. Mary Fallin approved the emergency rules the next day and lawsuits were quickly filed against the state.

Ezell, who helped draft the original emergency rules, resigned as general counsel last month after she admitted to state criminal investigators that she had emailed fake threats to herself in the days surrounding the health board meeting.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into whether the now-fired state pharmacy board director Chelsea Church offered Ezell a job and pay raise in exchange for the pharmacist requirement to be included in the emergency rules.

