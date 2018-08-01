× Paul George Says He Battled Bursitis Last Season

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George told the Washington Post in an article he was suffering from bursitis in his right arm last season, and had a procedure done to heal it after the season.

“I had a huge sac, 18 to 20 ounces of blood just sitting in the sac of my elbow, so I had that aspirated,” George said. “I was dealing with that for pretty much the whole season. That was causing a lot of frustration with shooting and playing.

“To be able to shoot again, to be able to feel confident in my shot, to not have that on my mind, playing on the court … I`m great going forward.”

George also had arthroscopic knee surgery in May and says he’s ready to go for next season.