Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Family Dollar store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in southeast Oklahoma City.

On July 28, officers were called to the Family Dollar, located in the 1000 block of S.E. 44th St. in Oklahoma City, following a silent holdup alarm.

While en route to the store, officials learned that an armed robbery had just occurred.

Employees at the store told police that the suspect went to the register to pay for a bag of chips. While at the register, the clerk said the man gave her a note that demanded her driver’s license and money from the cash register.

“[Victim] said that [suspect] mouthed that if they were to call the police that someone would pay them a visit,” the police report states.

The alleged suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s or 30s, standing 5’9″ to 5’11” tall. Witnesses reported that he had tattoos on his neck, arms and face. He was last seen wearing a black backpack, a red and white OU shirt, dark pants and a blue hat.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.