Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal auto-pedestrian accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near N.W. 36th St. and Portland Ave just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, where a 68-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police describe the vehicle as a maroon Ford Explorer from between 2002 and 2004 with damage on the front passenger side.

Oklahoma City police released a stock photo of the vehicle on their Facebook page.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.